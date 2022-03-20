Iowa women’s gymnastics places third at Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes have now finished third at the conference championships in back-to-back seasons.

Iowa’s Lauren Guerin performs her floor routine during a gymnastics meet at Carver Hawkeye Arena against Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Hawkeyes won three out of four events against the Spartans with a score, 195.450-195.275. Guerin earned a score of 9.875.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics program finished third at the 2022 Big Ten Championships on Saturday.

The GymHawks led the way in Session I, posting a first-place 196.950-point score. The total was the third-best in University of Iowa women’s gymnastics history.

Iowa fell behind Michigan and Michigan State in Session II. The Wolverines and Spartans finished the event in first and second, respectively.

Last season, the Hawkeyes finished the Big Ten Championships in a tie for third. This season’s uncontested top-three finish is Iowa’s highest final team placement since 2017.

Iowa was led by junior Allyson Steffensmeier, who posted a 9.900 score on bars during Session I. The score was the fifth-best of any athlete at the conference championships.

On beam, sophomore Adeline Kenlin earned a 9.900 score to place fourth in the Big Ten as an individual.

On floor, the Hawkeyes posted a 49.525 total — their second-highest of the year and fourth-best in Hawkeye history. Senior Lauren Guerin put up the Hawkeyes’ best performance, earning a 9.950 score and tying for first place in the Big Ten.

On vault, all six Hawkeye competitors earned a 9.800 score or better. Bridget Killian topped her Iowa teammates with a 9.875 score. The Hawkeyes’ vault total was 49.250 points.

Guerin repeats as floor champion

Guerin made Iowa women’s gymnastics history on Saturday, becoming the second Hawkeye to win back-to-back individual league titles.

Guerin is Iowa’s first repeat Big Ten Champion since Alexis Madday did so in 2001-02.

Henderson back in action

After missing Iowa’s regular season finale, junior JerQuavia Henderson returned to the mat for the 2022 Big Ten Championships. She recorded scores of 9.850 or higher on beam, floor, and vault.

Up Next

Iowa will start competing in NCAA Regionals on March 31. Regional pairings will be announced on Tuesday.