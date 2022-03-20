Instant Recap | Iowa women’s basketball loses to Creighton in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Hawkeyes lost to the Bluejays, 64-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Creighton guard Rachael Saunders goes up for a shot during a 2022 NCAA Second Round women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Creighton in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The Hawkeyes lost out on a trip to the Sweet 16 on Sunday. The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team lost to 10th-seeded Creighton, 64-62.

After eight lead changes and three ties in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes trailed for almost the entirety of the first half. Iowa was down by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before clawing back, bringing a six-point deficit into halftime.

Iowa didn’t get another lead until the 7:21 mark of the fourth quarter, as junior Gabbie Marshall made two consecutive 3-pointers. But the Hawkeyes couldn’t hold their lead until the final buzzer.

Former Hawkeye and current Creighton starter Lauren Jensen ended the contest with 19 points, including the game-deciding 3-pointer.

Creighton kept itself in the game with 15 offensive rebounds and 19 second chance points. The Bluejays also shot 29.4 percent from the 3-point line, making 10 shots beyond the arc. The Hawkeyes shot 22.7 percent beyond the arc.

Senior center Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes with 27 points, Sophomore guard Caitlin Clark was the only other Hawkeye in double figures, with 11 points.