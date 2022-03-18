Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling team competes in Session III of 2022 NCAA Championships

Six Hawkeyes will compete in the national quarterfinals, and four others will participate in wrestlebacks.

Iowa’s No. 3 Alex Marinelli throws down Virginia’s No. 19 Justin McCoy during session two at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Marinelli defeated McCoy in a 165-pound match, 8-2.

DETROIT — All 10 of the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starters will hit the mat Friday morning at Little Caesars Arena. Six Hawkeyes will compete in the 2022 NCAA Championship Quarterfinals: senior 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, 149-pounder Max Murin, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, 174-pounder Michael Kemerer, 197-pounder Jacob Warner, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi.

Four other Iowa grapplers will participate in wrestlebacks: 125-pounder Drake Ayala, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 157-pounder Kaleb Young, and 184-pounder Abe Assad.

Session III of the NCAA Championships will begin at 10 a.m. Action will air live on ESPNU.

Follow the live blog for updates throughout the morning:

125 POUNDS [CONSOLATION]: No. 13 Drake Ayala (IA) vs. No. 14 Jakob Camacho

Ayala is the first Hawkeye to be completely eliminated from the 2022 NCAA Championships. He fell to Camacho via 8-5 decision.

Iowa now has nine wrestlers alive for the remainder of the tournament.

133 POUNDS: No. 5 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. No. 4 Korbin Myers (VT)

DeSanto defeated Myers via 9-0 major decision. He moves on to the NCAA Championship Semifinals, where he’ll meet Roman Bravo-Young for the seventh time in his career.

DeSanto is 2-5 all-time against Bravo-Young. He’s lost five straight to “RBY.”

141 POUNDS [CONSOLATION]: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 17 Dyland D’Emilio (OSU)



Eierman snuck by D’Emilio via 5-3 decision. He’s now 3-0 all-time against D’Emilio.

149 POUNDS: No. 8 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (CRNL)

Murin fell to Diakomihalis via 6-3 decision. He becomes the fifth Hawkeye to drop back to the consolation bracket.

165 POUNDS: No. 3 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 6 Cam Amine (MICH)

Marinelli was eliminated from tournament contention by Amine. Marinelli fell to Amine, 3-1.

“The Bull” finishes his career with four Big Ten titles and no NCAA Championship Finals appearances.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.