Photos: 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 9 Indiana

In a close matchup between No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, the Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 80-77.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team with 32 points, going 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Murray had 9 rebounds and is averaging 23.4 points per game, currently sitting 4th in the nation.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery followed behind Murray in points with 16. In the final seconds of the game, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon made a game-winning 3-pointer to put the Hawkeyes up by 3. Bohannon scored 12 points during the game.

The Hawkeyes play in the Big Ten Tournament Championship tomorrow against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers.