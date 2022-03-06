Photos: Session five of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

No. 3 Michigan won the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships overall team score with 143 points at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday. The Wolverines toppled No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa in their first Big Ten Championship since 1973.

Iowa’s No. 2 165-pound Alex Marinelli defeated Michigan’s No. 4 Cameron Amine to win his fourth individual Big Ten Championship. Only 17 Big Ten wrestlers have ever accomplished the feat.

In the fifth session, 10 of 30 matches were medically forfeited. Iowa’s No. 2 Tony Cassioppi followed suit, dropping a match to Minnesota’s No. 1 Gable Steveson. Steveson earned his third Big Ten Championship with the forfeit.

Iowa next wrestles at the NCAA Tournament in Detroit starting on Thursday, March. 17.