Instant recap | Monika Czinano scores 30 points, Iowa women’s basketball claims Big Ten Tournament title

The Hawkeyes took down the Hoosiers, 74-67, in a game where no team led by more than seven points.

Iowa celebrates after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Indiana during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers 74-67.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball took down Indiana, 74-67, for its second Big Ten Tournament title in four seasons.

The 2021-22 Hawkeyes are the first in Iowa women’s basketball program history to win both the regular season and tournament titles in the same year.

Indiana led during the first half of the game, but Iowa took the lead at the end of the second quarter, 35-33. The Hawkeyes never trailed again.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers traded the lead seven times, and the game featured five ties.

Although the Hawkeyes led for most of the game, the Hoosiers stayed close. Iowa never led by more than seven points throughout the 40 minutes.

Indiana’s Grace Berger fouled out of the game with 50 seconds left. Berger led the Hoosiers in scoring with 20 points and played 37 minutes.

The Hoosiers intentionally fouled near the end of the game, giving the Hawkeyes 17 attempts from the free throw line. Iowa sunk 14 shots at the charity stripe.

Iowa senior center Monika Czinano led all scorers with 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting. Czinano also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophomore guard Caitlin Clark bucketed 18 points, and junior guard Kate Martin was the third Hawkeye in double figures with 14.

The Hawkeyes automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament with their Big Ten Tournament title. Iowa will find out its seeding on March 13.