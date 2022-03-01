Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Loras College

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
March 1, 2022

Loras College stunned Iowa baseball in Iowa’s home-opener at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, 3-1. The division three team made the trip from Dubuque, Iowa, to record the win. 

Loras starting pitcher Davis Pasco hurled six and two-thirds innings, giving up no runs on five hits. Additionally, Pasco picked up three strikeouts and collected the win. Loras only utilized two pitchers to hold Iowa to one run. 

With the loss, Iowa dropped to 4-3. The team opened the season at 4-0. 

Iowa next plays against Cornell College tomorrow at Duane Banks Field.

Jerod Ringwald
Iowa huddles up before their home-opener against Loras College at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Iowa played their first-midweek game since the 2019 season after the Big Ten chose to only play conference games last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duhawks defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-1.
