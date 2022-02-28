Photos: No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

February 28, 2022

No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Northwestern on senior night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 82-61. The Hawkeyes honored seniors Austin Ash, Jordan Bohannon, and Connor McCaffery before the game. 

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, led Iowa in scoring with 26 points. The Big Ten’s leading scorer shot 9-of-16 from the floor. 

Northwestern head coach complimented Murray’s skills after the game. Following the compliments, he joked, “Other than that, he’s terrible.” 

The Hawkeyes take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Thursday.

Jerod Ringwald
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery walks up to hug his father and head coach Fran McCaffery on senior night during a men’s basketball game between No. 24 Iowa and Northwestern in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. McCaffery said the emotions hit and could be his last game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 82-61.
