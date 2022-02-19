Iowa women’s gymnastics finishes fourth in Big Five Meet

The No. 17 GymHawks placed fourth out of five Big Ten teams in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday.

Iowa sophomore Adeline Kenlin celebrates after she finishes the vault during a gymnastics meet between Iowa and Texas Women’s University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated Texas Women’s Pioneers, 196.125-189.300. Kenlin finished the night with 38.800 points in her all-around.

Iowa women’s gymnastics finished in fourth place on Friday night at the Big Five Meet in Toledo, Ohio.

The GymHawks faced off against four Big Ten rivals during the meet, including No. 1 Michigan, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 26 Illinois, and No. 39 Maryland.

Iowa started the night on bars, finishing with a total of 48.775 — third place out of the four teams competing in the event. Junior JerQuavia Henderson led the Hawkeyes, notching a 9.875 score.

On bars, the GymHawks totaled 49.050 points. Sophomore Adeline Kenlin led the way with a 9.850 score, while three GymHawks secured 9.825 scores.

After two events, the GymHawks had 97.825 points in a tie for second place.

Iowa scored 48.975 points on the beam event. Freshman Marissa Rojas and Henderson each posted 9.825 scores to lead the charge.

After a bye rotation, Iowa’s floor team earned a 49.425 total score. Henderson led with a 9.950 score, and senior Lauren Guerin followed close behind with a 9.925 score.

Iowa’s final team score was 196.225. Michigan scored 197.950 points, winning the meet and clinching the Big Ten regular season title. Ohio State came in second with 196.900 points, and Illinois finished in third place with 196.375. Maryland finished last, with 195.725 points.

Big Picture

The No. 17 GymHawks fell to two teams below them in the rankings — the No. 22 Buckeyes and the No. 26 Illini.

Iowa is now 5-3 in the Big Ten, which is good for third place behind Michigan and Ohio State.

Kenlin makes reappearance

Kenlin competed for the first time in over a month on Friday night. She had not hit the mat since the GymHawks traveled to Minnesota on Jan. 17.

Kenlin only competed in bars, leading the GymHawks in the event with 9.850 points.

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year will have three more regular season events before the Big Ten Championships on March 19.

Up Next

Iowa will return to Minnesota next Friday for its second meet in Minneapolis this season. The meet will start at 4:30 p.m.