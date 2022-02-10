Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon hits program-record 10 3-pointers in win over Maryland

Bohannon’s 10 drained shots from deep surpassed the Iowa men’s basketball program’s previous school record (nine), which was set twice by Chris Kingsbury in 1994.

Jordan Bohannon hit a program-record 10 3-pointers in the Iowa men’s basketball team’s 110-87 win over Maryland in College Park on Thursday night.

The sixth-year senior from Marion, Iowa, scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, with all of those attempts coming from beyond the arc. Bohannon’s 10 drained shots from deep surpassed Iowa’s previous school record (nine), which was set twice by Chris Kingsbury in 1994. The mark also stands as an Xfinity Center record and ties for the second most 3-pointers by a player in men’s Big Ten basketball history.

Bohannon (1,884 career points) passed Aaron White (1,859) for third place on Iowa’s all-time scoring list during his record-breaking performance.

Most 3-pointers made by a Power Conference player in a game this season:@JordanBo_3 – 10 @ Maryland #B1GStats pic.twitter.com/Os321XfUga — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 11, 2022

A vintage performance from Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, came after a rough patch that had the guard questioning his confidence. Bohannon, going into Thursday, was shooting only 27.1 percent from 3-point range in the new year. In January, Bohannon said he was doubting himself for the first time amid his shooting slump.

But a change in the starting lineup ahead of Sunday’s Minnesota game moved Bohannon back to point guard, his natural position.

“Point guard’s really the place where I’ve been the last five or six years at Iowa,” Bohannon said on Tuesday. “When I was able to move back there and get some transition 3s going [ against Minnesota in Iowa’s last game on Sunday] and get my confidence back, I was able to play a little bit more like myself.”

That type of play continued against the Terrapins.

In Fran McCaffery’s return to the bench after missing one game while in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the 12th-year Hawkeye head coach kept Bohannon at point guard. Bohannon had started at shooting guard for the first 21 games of Iowa’s season. Tony Perkins started at shooting guard for the second straight game on Thursday.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray also scored 30 points for the Hawkeyes on Thursday, making Iowa the first team in Big Ten history to have one player make 10 3s and another player score 30 points. Iowa’s 110 points are the most scored by the program in a Big Ten game since scoring 116 against Northwestern on Feb. 9, 1995. The Hawkeyes connected on 18 triples against the Terrapins, the most ever for the program against a Big Ten opponent.

Maryland, who allowed Iowa to go on an 18-0 scoring run early in the second half, had won 48 straight games that it had scored 80 or more points in.

Iowa (16-7 overall, 6-6 in Big Ten play) is back at .500 in conference play after completing its two-game season sweep over Maryland (11-13, 3-10). The Hawkeyes return to the court on Sunday with a 1 p.m. matchup with last-place Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will air on FS1.