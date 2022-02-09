Iowa men’s basketball to retire Luka Garza’s number on Feb. 22

The Hawkeyes will also retire the jerseys of Roy Marble, Chuck Darling, and Murray Wier in a separate ceremony.

Iowa forward Luka Garza learns that his jersey number 55 will be retired after the season during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Hawkeyes, celebrating senior day, defeated the Badgers, 77-73.

Iowa men’s basketball will officially retire Luka Garza’s number on Feb. 22, per a Wednesday release.

The Hawkeyes will host a number retirement celebration and officially decommission No. 55, worn by Garza from 2017-21, at halftime of the Iowa-Michigan State men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Garza’s No. 55 will join B.J. Armstrong’s No. 10, Ronnie Lester’s No. 12, Carl Cain’s No. 21, Bill Seaberg’s No. 22, Bill Logan’s No. 31, Bill Schoof’s No. 33, Chris Street’s No. 40, Greg Stokes’ No. 41, and Sharm Scheuerman’s No. 46 in the arena’s rafters.

“This is an honor my family and I will never forget,” Garza said via release. “I want to thank [Iowa athletics director Gary Barta], [Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery], and the entire coaching staff, all my teammates, my family, and all of Hawkeye Nation. Without them, this would not have been possible. It’s a dream come true to have my name and number in the rafters among all of the other Hawkeye greats.”

Garza was a two-time National Player of the Year at Iowa. In 2021, he was named National Player of the Year unanimously. Iowa had never had a National Player of the Year come through its program before Garza.

As a senior at Iowa in 2020-21, Garza scored a nation-leading 747 points. The 6-foot-11 center’s scoring total broke Iowa men’s basketball program’s single-season record for points.

Garza also shattered the men’s basketball program’s career scoring record with 2,306 career points. Roy Marble, who played at Iowa from 1985-89, was Iowa’s all-time leading scorer from 1989-2021 with 2,116 points.

“We look forward to honoring Luka Garza and his family,” McCaffery said via release. “Luka epitomizes everything that you want in your program. Not just Hawkeye fans, but college basketball fans across the country, appreciated his achievements on and off the court for four years, and the way he pursued his dreams.

Marble’s jersey — alongside those of Chuck Darling and Murray Wier — will also be retired Feb. 22. Marble, Weir, and Darling will be recognized before the Iowa-Michigan State men’s basketball game at Carver tips off.

Marble died of lung cancer at the age of 48 in September 2015.

Wier played at Iowa from 1945-48 and died at the age of 89 in April 2016. Wier was inducted in the UI Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989. The guard became the NCAA’s first officially recognized season-long, Division I leading scorer in 1948. Wier averaged 21 points per game that season.

Darling competed for the Hawkeyes from 1949-52 and died at age 91 in April 2021. Darling was enshrined into the UI Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990. He led the Big Ten Conference in scoring average as a senior, pouring in 25.5 points per game.

“It will be great seeing all the retired numbers and jerseys, including the additions of Chuck Darling, Roy Marble, and Murray Weir hanging in Carver-Hawkeye Arena,” McCaffery said in a release. “Chuck and Murray were our first consensus first-team All-Americans, while Roy was the program’s leading scorer for three decades and won nearly 100 games as a Hawkeye.”

The numbers of two Iowa women’s basketball players have been retired in the program’s 48-year history: Michelle Edwards, who wore No. 30 and competed for the UI from 1984-88, and Megan Gustafson, who donned No. 10 and played at Iowa from 2015-19.

“Congratulations to Luka, Murray, Chuck and Roy,” Barta said via release. “Their accomplishments are well-documented, and this recognition is well-deserved. This conversation reemerged with the incredible success of Megan and Luka. I’m pleased we took the opportunity to look back at our history. Moving forward, all of the men’s and women’s honorees will be recognized in the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.”