No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball falls to No. 23 Ohio State, 92-88

The Hawkeyes had three turnovers in the final four minutes, leading to a loss against the Buckeyes.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark looks to the official after a foul was called on Nebraska guard Micole Cayton during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Nebraska finished with 28 personal fouls. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 93-83.

No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 23 Ohio State, 92-88, on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark dropped 43 points — one point from her career high — but turned the ball over three times in the final four minutes.

The Buckeyes capitalized on Clark’s turnovers, capturing a lead in the final two minutes of the game.

Missed free throws also came back to haunt the Hawkeyes, as Iowa shot an uncharacteristic 10-of-15 from the charity stripe.

The Hawkeyes shot a season-high 61 percent from the field, but couldn’t overpower the Buckeyes.

”I think we played well, and obviously this one really hurts just because of how well we played,” Clark said. “I think executing the small details came back and haunted us a little bit. We left a few free throws out there, which isn’t really like us either. So, just the small things that can come back to hurt you at the end of the game.”

RELATED: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball drops physical game against No. 23 Ohio State

Big Picture

The Buckeye victory ended the Hawkeyes’ seven-game win streak.

After the loss, Iowa remained at third place in the Big Ten standings with an 8-2 conference record. The Hawkeyes are still one game ahead of the Buckeyes, who have a league record of 8-3.

No. 6 Michigan took down No. 5 Indiana on Monday night, 65-50, in Ann Arbor to move to first place in the Big Ten.

Ediger Out

Iowa was without freshman reserve forward AJ Ediger Monday night. The 6-foot-2 Michiganian was seen walking out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s tunnel on crutches before the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes tipped off.

“[Ediger] suffered a high ankle sprain at shootaround today,” head coach Lisa Bluder said postgame.

With Ediger out, Iowa only has nine players available for its upcoming stretch of games.

Up Next

The No. 21 Hawkeyes will travel to the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers Thursday.

Wisconsin has a 5-15 overall and 2-8 Big Ten Conference records this season. The Penn State Nittany Lions and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are the only Big Ten teams the Badgers have defeated this year.

Junior guard Julie Pospisilova leads Wisconsin in scoring this season. She’s put up 14.3 points per game.

Pospisilova is joined in the backcourt by Sydney Hilliard, who leads the Badgers in rebounding this year. She’s pulled down 4.7 boards per contest.

Tipoff between Iowa and Wisconsin is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will stream live on BTN+.