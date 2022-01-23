Iowa women’s gymnastics beats Michigan State

The GymHawks defeated the Spartans, 196.575-196.350, in East Lansing on Saturday.

Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson performs her floor routine during a gymnastics meet between Iowa and Texas Women’s University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Henderson took first place for her floor routine with 9.900 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pioneers, 196.125-189.300.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team took down No. 15 Michigan State this Saturday. The No. 16 GymHawks traveled to East Lansing for their first meet of the Big Ten regular season.

Senior Clair Kaji and junior JerQuavia Henderson tied for fifth on bars, scoring a 9.800 apiece. After the first event, the tally was 49.100-48.900 in favor of the Spartans.

On vault, Henderson and Lauren Guerin led the way for the Hawkeyes. Henderson recorded a 9.850 score, and Guerin was close behind with 9.825. After vault scores were processed, Michigan State continued to lead the Hawkeyes, 98.400-97.925.

Senior Lauren Guerin took the floor title with a 9.950 performance, pushing the Hawkeyes into the lead. Heading into the final event, the GymHawks held a 147.275-147.025 advantage.

Freshman Marissa Rojas scored a career-high on beam with a 9.925, taking the event title.

The final score stood at 196.575-196.350 in favor of Iowa.

In three events, Henderson generated a total of 29.550 points for the GymHawks — an average of 9.85 points per event.

Big picture

Iowa picked up its first Big Ten win of the season on Saturday night.

The GymHawks are now 4-1 overall in 2022.

Up next

Iowa will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a meet against Nebraska next weekend.

The GymHawks will take on the Huskers on Saturday at 5 p.m.