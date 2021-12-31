Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl head coach press conference

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops participated in a press conference for the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Both Iowa and Kentucky enter the Citrus Bowl having won three straight bowl games. Iowa most recently played in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. Iowa was matched up with the University of Missouri in the Music City Bowl in 2020, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Missouri program. Kentucky played in the Gator Bowl last year and defeated North Carolina State.

Ferentz did not announce a starting quarterback. Both quarterbacks Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras saw action this season. Ferentz added defensive backs Terry Roberts and Xavier Williams will be inactive for Saturday’s game.

Stoops told media members defensive end Josh Paschal is highly questionable. Paschal suffered a leg injury in Kentucky’s last game of the season. Paschal record 52 total tackles and five sacks for the Wildcat’s defense.

Iowa and Kentucky matchup in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.