Watch: Iowa football team visits Topgolf during Citrus Bowl outing
The Hawkeyes play Kentucky on Saturday, but managed to have some fun on Wednesday night before locking in for the game.
December 29, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — Members of the Iowa football team showed off their golf skills, or lack thereof, during a Citrus Bowl-sponsored outing to Topgolf on Wednesday night.
The Hawkeyes spent a couple of hours hitting balls and chowing down on food at the Orlando golfing establishment.
Check out video and photo highlights from the outing below.
SLIDESHOW: Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Topgolf event