Watch: Iowa football team visits Topgolf during Citrus Bowl outing

The Hawkeyes play Kentucky on Saturday, but managed to have some fun on Wednesday night before locking in for the game.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor swings a club during an event at Topgolf before the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A reporter asked Taylor how he was golfing. “Not very well for myself,” Taylor said. “Kinda hitting them everywhere…”

ORLANDO, Fla. — Members of the Iowa football team showed off their golf skills, or lack thereof, during a Citrus Bowl-sponsored outing to Topgolf on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes spent a couple of hours hitting balls and chowing down on food at the Orlando golfing establishment.

Check out video and photo highlights from the outing below.

SLIDESHOW: Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Topgolf event