Photos: 2022 Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference

Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald
December 29, 2021

A player-coordinator press conference for the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, and defensive back Jack Koerner spoke for Iowa. Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, quarterback Will Levis, defensive coordinator Brad White, and defensive back Yusuf Corker spoke for Kentucky.

The two teams matchup on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

122921_CitrusBowlPresser_JRGS001
Gallery|20 Photos
Grace Smith
The Rosen Plaza Hotel is seen outside of a press conference for the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Facebook Comments