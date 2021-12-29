Photos: 2022 Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference

A player-coordinator press conference for the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, and defensive back Jack Koerner spoke for Iowa. Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, quarterback Will Levis, defensive coordinator Brad White, and defensive back Yusuf Corker spoke for Kentucky.

The two teams matchup on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.