Spencer Petras listed as Iowa’s starting quarterback for Citrus Bowl

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras winds up to pass during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Petras threw for nine completions on 22 attempts. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.

Redshirt junior Spencer Petras is listed as the starting quarterback on the two-deep depth chart the Iowa football team released on Tuesday ahead of its Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky on Jan. 1.

Petras, who started nine games over the course of the regular season, all eight games last year, and the Big Ten Championship Game, is listed as the starter for the second straight game. Redshirt sophomore Alex Padilla, who played all but one drive in the second half of Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, is listed as the backup.

In other depth chart news:

Fifth-year senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is listed as the starting running back for the Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-10 back is thrust into the starting role after Tyler Goodson, Iowa’s leading rusher in each of the last three seasons, declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Citrus Bowl. Kelly-Martin started six games in 2018. He was the No. 2 running back behind Goodson to start the season, but hasn’t taken a handoff since Oct. 30 against Wisconsin, when he fumbled at Iowa’s 1-yard line. Kelly-Martin finished the regular season with 190 rushing yards (4.3 per carry).

Cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Terry Roberts are not listed on the depth chart. Roberts played against Michigan after missing the previous five games. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has previously said that Hankins would likely miss the bowl game.

Jack Plumb is listed as the starting left tackle over Mason Richman.

No. 15 Iowa (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten) plays No. 22 Kentucky (9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The game will air on ABC.