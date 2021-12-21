Spencer Petras listed as Iowa’s starting quarterback for Citrus Bowl
The Hawkeye football team released its bowl game depth chart on Tuesday morning.
December 21, 2021
Redshirt junior Spencer Petras is listed as the starting quarterback on the two-deep depth chart the Iowa football team released on Tuesday ahead of its Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky on Jan. 1.
Petras, who started nine games over the course of the regular season, all eight games last year, and the Big Ten Championship Game, is listed as the starter for the second straight game. Redshirt sophomore Alex Padilla, who played all but one drive in the second half of Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, is listed as the backup.
In other depth chart news:
- Fifth-year senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is listed as the starting running back for the Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-10 back is thrust into the starting role after Tyler Goodson, Iowa’s leading rusher in each of the last three seasons, declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Citrus Bowl. Kelly-Martin started six games in 2018. He was the No. 2 running back behind Goodson to start the season, but hasn’t taken a handoff since Oct. 30 against Wisconsin, when he fumbled at Iowa’s 1-yard line. Kelly-Martin finished the regular season with 190 rushing yards (4.3 per carry).
- Cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Terry Roberts are not listed on the depth chart. Roberts played against Michigan after missing the previous five games. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has previously said that Hankins would likely miss the bowl game.
- Jack Plumb is listed as the starting left tackle over Mason Richman.
No. 15 Iowa (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten) plays No. 22 Kentucky (9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The game will air on ABC.