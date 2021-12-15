Where to watch Iowa-Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl

The Hawkeyes will take on the Wildcats in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Iowa offense recorded 279 total yards compared to Michigan’s 461. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.

There’s only one more chance to watch the Hawkeyes play this season.

No. 15 Iowa plays No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes are making their first appearance in an Orlando bowl since winning the Capital One Bowl in 2005. Below is game and betting info for the Citrus Bowl. Be sure to check out stories from this week’s Daily Iowan Pregame edition as well.

Stay up to date until kickoff by checking dailyiowan.com.

Matchup: No. 15 Iowa (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC)

Scheduled game time: Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC, WatchESPN App

Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/ESPN Radio

Betting information: Line: UK -3.0 | O/U: 44.0