Where to watch Iowa-Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl
The Hawkeyes will take on the Wildcats in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1.
December 15, 2021
There’s only one more chance to watch the Hawkeyes play this season.
No. 15 Iowa plays No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes are making their first appearance in an Orlando bowl since winning the Capital One Bowl in 2005. Below is game and betting info for the Citrus Bowl. Be sure to check out stories from this week’s Daily Iowan Pregame edition as well.
Stay up to date until kickoff by checking dailyiowan.com.
Matchup: No. 15 Iowa (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC)
Scheduled game time: Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC, WatchESPN App
Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst).
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/ESPN Radio
Betting information: Line: UK -3.0 | O/U: 44.0