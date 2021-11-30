Deuce is loose: Iowa quarterback Deuce Hogan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Iowa quarterback Deuce Hogan has entered the NCAA Transfer portal, The Daily Iowan has confirmed.

The redshirt freshman appeared in the portal under the name “Kristopher Hogan II” on Tuesday morning. Hogan, Iowa’s third-string quarterback this season, appeared in one game in his Hawkeye career. The Texan completed one pass for a two-yard gain late in Iowa’s win over Maryland in October.

Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla have both started games this season, but Hogan has only taken garbage time snaps. Hogan was briefly listed as Iowa’s backup quarterback this season ahead of the Minnesota game, when Petras was working through a shoulder injury and Padilla was the starter. Hogan was back to the No. 3 quarterback the next week against Illinois.

“Great kid,” said Petras, who will start Saturday for the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan. “Has done an outstanding job, and he’s an absolutely great teammates. I’m just excited to see what he can do moving forward. He’ll be a guy I’ll be friends with for a long time. He’s a great dude.”

Hogan was a highly touted, four-star recruit in Iowa’s 2020 class. The Texan was the first to commit in the class and picked the Hawkeyes over Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, among others. Georgia and Tennessee offered Hogan after he committed to Iowa, but the signal caller stayed loyal to the Hawkeyes.

As a senior in high school, Hogan threw for 2,364 yards and 30 touchdowns. He holds the Faith Christian High School records for career wins, touchdowns, yards, and completions.

The Hawkeyes are left with three scholarship quarterbacks after Hogan’s departure: Petras, Padilla, and freshman Joey Labas.

Iowa (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) plays Michigan (11-1, 8-1) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:17 p.m. inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on FOX.