Iowa volleyball winless in two-match road trip

The Hawkeyes fell to No. 10 Ohio State and unranked Indiana over the weekend.

Iowa setter/rightside hitter Courtney Buzzerio jumps to spike the ball during the volleyball game between Iowa and Purdue at Xtream Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Purdue defeated Iowa 3-0.

Iowa volleyball ended its two-match road trip without a victory, as the Hawkeyes fell to No. 10 Ohio State on Friday and Indiana on Sunday.

Senior outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio finished with a team-high 13 kills in the match. Sophomore setter Bailey Ortega was crucial in setting up the offense, racking up 25 assists in the match.

But the Hawkeyes struggled to contain the Ohio State offense as three Buckeyes finished with double-digit kills. Iowa was outblocked 14-8 in the match.

On Sunday, the Hawkeyes traveled to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 3-1, in its first matchup at Xtream Arena on Nov. 5.

The Hawkeyes couldn’t replicate that success as they were swept by the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Indiana was dominant at the service line, finishing with 10 service aces and keeping Iowa out-of-system for the entire match.

Big Picture

Iowa will move to 5-23 overall and 3-15 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes are in 13th place in the conference. Rutgers is one spot behind Iowa at 14 and has yet to win a Big Ten match this season.

Indiana one place ahead of the Hawkeyes with a record of 4-14.

Stellar Performance

Junior libero Mari Hinkle put her body on the line against Indiana, finishing the match with a career-best 29 digs.

The UCLA transfer has been a key addition for Iowa this season, and leads the team with 303 digs on the 2021 campaign.

Up Next

Iowa will conclude the 2021 season on the road, taking on Rutgers on Friday and then No.15 Penn State on Saturday in the season finale.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-18 in Big Ten play and are led by outside hitter Beka Kojadinovic, who has 262 kills on the season.

Iowa will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m, and then the Hawkeyes finish the 2021 season against Penn State on Saturday at 6 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on BTN+.