Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 13

The Iowa football team enters the final week of the regular season needing a win and a Wisconsin loss to win the Big Ten West.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor Robert Read ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 13 conference contest in the final regular season edition of Around the Big Ten of the year.

Iowa needs to beat Nebraska on Friday, and Minnesota to upset Wisconsin on Saturday, to win the Big Ten West. If the Hawkeyes lose, or if the Badgers win, Iowa will not represent the West in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next week.

Here are the full rankings, along with start time and betting information for every game.

Week 13 Big Ten Power Rankings

Ohio State — The Buckeyes are the second-best team in the country. Michigan — Is this Jim Harbaugh’s best Michigan team? Wisconsin — Are we sure 17-year-old running backs are allowed? Michigan State — Hope Mel Tucker signed his extension before getting smacked by the Buckeyes. Iowa — Is this the worst offense a 9-2 team has ever had? Penn State — How many jobs is James Franklin allowed to take? Minnesota — Lots of Hawkeye fans donning Gopher gear this week. Purdue — Savor David Bell while you can, Boilermakers. Illinois — Loves going up by double-digits on Iowa, only to lose. Nebraska — The Huskers are 3-8 with a +70 point differential. Maryland — Win or go home for Mike Locksley? Rutgers — Still much better than Indiana. Northwestern — The Wildcats are winning the West next year, right? Is that how this works? Indiana — They will always have 2020.

Week 13 Big Ten matchups

No. 16 Iowa vs. Nebraska

When/where to watch: Friday at 12:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41.0

Iowa needs this to stay alive in the West. Also, good for you if you bet on this before Adrian Martinez was ruled out.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -8.0 | O/U: 63.5

Jim Harbaugh called this a playoff game, but if that were the case, the Wolverines wouldn’t have made it this far.

Maryland at Rutgers

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MD -1.0 | O/U: 53.0

Winner goes bowling, loser goes home.

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: EVEN | O/U: 51.5

This game could have a lot of bowl implications, including whether or not MSU will have priority over Iowa.

Northwestern vs. Illinois

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: -6.5 | O/U: 43.5

Play this one at Wrigley Field, too.

Indiana vs. Purdue

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: -15.0 | O/U: 50.5

This is Indiana’s last chance at a Big Ten win this season. So much for competing in the East.

No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

When/where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX | Line: WISC -6.5 | O/U: 39.0

Worry about beating Nebraska first, Iowa fans. And then sweat out this game.