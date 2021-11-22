Iowa football notebook | Adrian Martinez out against the Hawkeyes

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs from pressure during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter for the Cornhuskers, will not play on Friday against Iowa because of a shoulder injury he suffered against Wisconsin over the weekend, head coach Scott Frost announced on Monday.

Martinez hurt his right throwing shoulder in the first half against Wisconsin when he was hit by a defender while throwing a pass. He finished the game, throwing for 351 yards and accounting for two touchdowns in Nebraska’s seven-point loss in Madison.

“He’s such a tough kid,” Frost told reporters on Monday. “I didn’t expect him to play in the second half and he came up to me right before the second half kickoff and said he wanted to go. He played well, played tough. I feel terrible for him, but appreciate him, and we’re going to have to be without him Friday.”

The Huskers will turn to redshirt freshman Logan Smothers to fill in for Martinez at quarterback, Frost said. Smothers, a former four-star prospect, has appeared in five games this year, completing seven of his 11 pass attempts and rushing for 69 yards on 13 carries.

The severity of Martinez’s injury wasn’t clear until the team returned to Lincoln after the game against the Badgers, Frost said. Martinez told Frost he heard clicking in his shoulder and did not think he could be effective throwing the football. In four years leading the Huskers, Martinez has played through numerous injuries, including a broken jaw he sustained in September.

Martinez is 0-3 as a starter against Iowa, with all three games being decided by one possession.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is fourth in the Big Ten in passing this season and also leads Nebraska in rushing yards.

RELATED: Iowa rallies from early deficit, defeats Illinois to stay alive in Big Ten West race

Iowa (9-2 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) needs to beat Nebraska (3-8, 1-7) on Black Friday, and then hope that Minnesota beats Wisconsin the next day, to win the Big Ten West. If the Hawkeyes lose, or if the Badgers beat the Gophers, Iowa will be eliminated from division title contention.

The Hawkeyes and the Huskers will face off at 12:30 p.m. in Lincoln on Friday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Depth chart updates

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla, the starter for the past two games, remains the starting quarterback on the two-deep depth chart the Hawkeyes released on Monday. Spencer Petras, the starter coming into the season, is listed as the backup. Head coach Kirk Ferentz declined to name Padilla the permanent starter moving forward after Iowa’s win over Illinois, saying the coaching staff would continue to evaluate the position.

Alex Padilla remains QB1 on Iowa’s depth chart, while Spencer Petras is listed as the backup. Matt Hankins, Terry Roberts, and Mason Richman are not listed.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ODcLjaJodj — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) November 22, 2021

In other depth chart news, cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Terry Roberts are not listed on the two-deep this week. Hankins, Iowa’s starting cornerback, missed last week’s game against Illinois with an undisclosed injury. Roberts, a special teams standout and Iowa’s No. 3 corner, has not played since Oct. 16 against Purdue because of a bone bruise on his lower body.

Riley Moss and Jermari Harris are listed as the starting cornerbacks this week. Freshman Cooper DeJean is the No. 2 corner behind Harris.

Safety Jack Koerner is listed as a starter this week after missing the Illinois game.

Left tackle Mason Richman, who Ferentz had hoped would be back this week after suffering an injury against Northwestern, is not listed on the depth chart. Jack Plumb is once again listed as the starter at left tackle.