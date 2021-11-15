Hawkeyes in the NFL | Week 10

With the 10th week of NFL action complete, The Daily Iowan breaks down the performances of former Hawkeyes across the league.

Former Hawkeye football players continued to make an impact for their NFL squads during the 10th week of the NFL season on Sunday and Monday nights.

Safety Micah Hyde, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, and tight end George Kittle each played pivotal roles for their teams this past week.

Hyde forces, recovers fumble

With just 22 ticks left in the first half, former Hawkeye safety and current Buffalo Bill Micah Hyde ripped the ball from New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis’ hands as Davis ran down the field to try to set up a last second field goal. Hyde then pounced on the fumble he had caused.

Hyde’s takeaway at MetLife Stadium marked his first forced fumble and fumble recovery of the season. The former Iowa star has three interceptions this year, coming in consecutive fashion in weeks three, four, and five. He is just one interception behind fellow safety Jordan Poyer for the team lead.

After the 45-17 victory, Hyde’s Bills improved to 6-3 through nine games and handed the Jets yet another defeat, dropping them to 2-7.

Scherff returns from injured reserve

For the first time since he left Washington’s Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff was back on the field for the Football Team this Sunday as Washington faced off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After missing his team’s last four games, Scherff played 96 percent of the Football Team’s offensive snaps. The former Hawkeye standout was a vital part of a Washington offensive line that allowed five sacks in their upset victory, 29-19, Sunday afternoon. Washington ran for just under 100 yards on the day.

Now in his seventh season in the league, Scherff has accumulated four pro bowl appearances and two First-Team-All-Pro selections. Washington is 3-6 this season.

Kittle catches TD for 49ers

Former Hawkeye tight end George Kittle led his team in receptions for the second straight week on Monday night as his San Francisco 49ers took down the new-look Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in primetime.

The highest-paid tight end in the league reeled in five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Kittle caught three passes for 33 yards on the 49ers’ opening drive of the night, including an eight-yard touchdown. Kittle’s score capped off an 18-play, 11-minute drive that covered 93 yards. It is the longest drive in terms of time elapsed in the NFL this season.

Kittle was also an important blocker for the 49ers Monday evening as he helped his team rush for 156 yards on a whopping 44 total attempts. The 49ers had the ball for nearly twice as long as the Rams.

In the two games Kittle has played since returning from a calf injury last week, he has a combined 11 receptions, 151 yards and two scores. The 49ers moved to 4-5 while the Rams are now 7-3.