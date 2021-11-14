Iowa volleyball defeats Maryland, 3-1

The Hawkeyes took down the Terrapins in their final home game of the season at Xtream Arena.

Rightside hitter Courtney Buzzerio spikes the ball during a volleyball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers 3-1.

Iowa volleyball defeated Maryland, 3-1, on Saturday night in the Hawkeyes’ final home game of the 2021 season.

The Hawkeyes also honored their four seniors: Outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio, middle blockers Amiya Jones and Hannah Clayton, and defensive specialist Hannah Clayton.

“That is all I wanted to do in the eight games we had left, far and beyond this one was the most important to me,” interim head coach Dave Brown said. “It meant everything, and I couldn’t have asked for a better night. I also couldn’t have asked for four better seniors or four better people.”

Buzzerio put an exclamation mark on her career at Iowa, finishing with a match-best 23 kills and seven digs. The senior has been Iowa’s most lethal offensive weapon in the 2021 fall season with 378 kills — almost 200 more than second-place freshman Addie VanderWeide, who has 195.

Sophomore setter Bailey Ortega found her groove in the match, recording 48 assists and helping guide four players to double-digit kills.

Iowa was also aggressive on the service line, registering seven service aces and keeping Maryland on its heels.

Big Picture

Iowa moved to 5-21 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten in the 2021 fall season. Iowa is ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the conference standings — one game behind Indiana and three in front of Rutgers.

Ultimate Hype Woman

Jones made her presence known against Maryland, registering 13 kills, seven digs, and two service aces.

“To have such a meaningful performance means the world to me, but honestly I can’t thank anyone but my team,” Jones told The Daily Iowan. “I really love them and all their support, and for us to get this win means so much to me.”

Jones’ coaches and teammates see her as the ignition that powers Iowa volleyball.

“She is the hype woman of the century,” Brown said.”She makes you feel so good, and it feels like you can do anything when Amiya is around.”

Up next

Iowa will conclude its 2021 schedule facing Ohio State, Indiana, Rutgers, and Penn State on the road.

Ohio State is ranked No.10 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, and Penn State is ranked No.15.

The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana 3-1 at Xtream Arena on Nov. 5 — the Hawkeyes first match after the termination of former head coach Vicki Brown.

Since the termination, the Hawkeyes have gone 2-2.

Iowa will take on Ohio State on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in Columbus. The match will be streamed on BTN+.