Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 27-22 win over Minnesota

From quarterback Alex Padilla’s performance to keeping Floyd in Iowa City, Hawkeye fans have plenty to say on Twitter about this Iowa victory.

Iowa+tight+end+Sam+LaPorta+catches+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+13%2C+2021.+%28Jerod+Ringwald%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 13, 2021

The No. 20 Iowa football team improved to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in Big Ten play with a 27-22 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa ensured that the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy will stay in Iowa City for another year. The Hawkeyes have defeated the Gophers in seven consecutive meetings. Minnesota has not defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla accounted for three touchdowns in his first game as a starter for the Hawkeyes. Defensive end Joe Evans sacked Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan near midfield in the final seconds to end the game.

Below are some Twitter reactions from the game.

Facebook Comments