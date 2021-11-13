Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 27-22 win over Minnesota

From quarterback Alex Padilla’s performance to keeping Floyd in Iowa City, Hawkeye fans have plenty to say on Twitter about this Iowa victory.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The No. 20 Iowa football team improved to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in Big Ten play with a 27-22 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa ensured that the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy will stay in Iowa City for another year. The Hawkeyes have defeated the Gophers in seven consecutive meetings. Minnesota has not defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla accounted for three touchdowns in his first game as a starter for the Hawkeyes. Defensive end Joe Evans sacked Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan near midfield in the final seconds to end the game.

Below are some Twitter reactions from the game.

Is it illegal to have a good offense and defense at the same time? Asking for a friend… — Kinnick Water Tower (@KinnickTower) November 13, 2021

I dont know what Keegan Johnson’s middle name is, but here is a vote for F*******!!!!!! — Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) November 13, 2021

If ThEy HaD sOmEbOdY bEtTeR hE’d Be PlAyInG pic.twitter.com/5R7uELrKXJ — Tommy Lang (@tommylang1630) November 13, 2021

Beating Minnesota… A feeling we know 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘛𝘰𝘰 𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘭. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/tk5BZx8uL3 — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) November 14, 2021

I used to not understand why Minnesota would chant “who hates Iowa? We hate iowa” at literally every single one of their sporting events, but you know I would probably hate Iowa too if I lost to them seven years in a row — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) November 14, 2021

The tradition at the Iowa football games where the whole crowd waves to kids watching from the children’s hospital right next to the stadium and the kids wave back is so cool — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2021

The first rule of Iowa football: It never makes sense. — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) November 14, 2021

This Iowa fan just hates himself pic.twitter.com/E8IBO0Fa31 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2021

We don’t mean to alarm anyone, but Iowa just scored a 72-yard passing touchdown pic.twitter.com/EnpPcgmlhf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2021

Keagan Johnson on that TD drive. pic.twitter.com/iYFPi5LNWk — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) November 13, 2021

Everyone venmo Keegan Johnson $25 — hawkize (@hawkize) November 13, 2021

Iowa: let’s do everything we can to avoid making a tough decision on offense Also Iowa: let’s make it as difficult on our defense as humanly possible — Black Heart Gold Pants (@BHGP) November 13, 2021

Keagan Johnson needs a mandatory 12 touches per game. — Rob Donaldson (@RobDFB) November 13, 2021

There’s nothing like being in Kinnick, man. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 14, 2021

Floyd stays in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/BQHPu8dqjP — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) November 14, 2021

Kirk Ferentz hasn’t lost to Minnesota at home since his first year as the head coach at Iowa. He’s been there 22+ years now. Kirk Ferentz LOVES him some bacon 🥓 🐖 — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 14, 2021

Home from Kinnick. Some thoughts from my couch: 1. Alex Padilla is a baller. He needs to be the starting QB for the rest of the year and going into the Spring. Facts. 2. Keagan Johnson might mess around and be the best wide receiver Iowa has ever had. 3. PJ Fleck is a dork. — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) November 14, 2021

You’re trying to tell me Iowa had Alex Padilla on the bench all season??? — Dylan Sgamba (@thesgambino) November 13, 2021