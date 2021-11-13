Iowa cross country finishes season at NCAA Midwest Regional

The Hawkeye men’s and women’s cross country teams hosted the NCAA Midwest Regional at the Ashton Course on Friday.

Iowa’s Brooke McKee competes in the 6K race during the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, Nov. 13, 2021 at the Ashton Cross Country Course. McKee finished 62nd with a time of 21:47.56.

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams capped off their seasons Friday morning at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City. The event was held at the Aston Cross Country Course — the University of Iowa’s home track.

The Hawkeye men placed 13th in the 28-team field. The Iowa women competed against 31 other teams, and finished 14th.

The Iowa men’s team was led by senior Noah Healy, who placed 46th as an individual. Freshman Kal Lewis and sophomore Nick Trattner finished behind Healy, placing 52nd and 64th, respectively. Iowa’s two other competitors, freshman Jack Pendergast and Ian Geisler, finished in 95th and 119th, respectively.

“Everyone was a little disappointed,” Healy said. “We placed seventh last time and wanted to get that or better. We had a couple of people sick and a couple of people who have never ran a 10K before, but I think everyone did great today with the circumstances.”

Freshman Lauren McMahon was the Hawkeye women’s top finisher. She placed 56th, followed by Jessica and Brooke McKee. The McKee sisters finished in 58th and 62nd, respectively. The Hawkeyes’ effort was rounded out by sophomore Amber Aesoph and junior Gabby Skopec. The pair placed 102nd and 113th, respectively.

Like the men’s team, the Hawkeye women didn’t wrap up the 2021 season the way they wanted to. Though, they still found positives to take away from Friday’s NCAA Midwest Regional.

“I’m just proud of what the team did overall because the last couple weeks have been hectic,” Brooke McKee said. “To go out there and work together as we did was awesome. I am so happy with the season and how close I have gotten with these girls.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa battled through youth and inexperience this season as multiple runners were underclassmen. The Hawkeyes currently boast 11 freshmen on their men’s roster and 10 in the women’s lineup.

But the Hawkeyes will return multiple key runners from their race day lineups for the 2022 season.

Sophomore Nick Trattner, who frequently placed in the top three of the Hawkeye lineup, will return for 2022.

Freshman duo Lauren McMahon and Brooke McKee will also return to the Hawkeye women’s cross country team next season.

BATTLING THE ELEMENTS

Runners battled through snowy conditions on the course Friday afternoon, as a mix of snow and rain beat down on the Hawkeyes.

The forecast read 25 degrees as the Hawkeyes started to compete at 11 a.m.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Midwest Regional marked the end of the Hawkeye men’s and women’s cross country seasons. Cross country will take the course again next fall.

Many cross country athletes also compete in the track and field season. The Hawkeyes will kick off the indoor track season hosting the Jimmy Grant Invitational on Dec. 10 and 11.