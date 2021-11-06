Alex Padilla in at quarterback for Iowa against Northwestern

Padilla has backed up starter Spencer Petras over the last two seasons. It is unclear if the decision to remove Petras is injury or performance related.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla scrambles out of the pocket during a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 27-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sophomore Alex Padilla is in at quarterback for Iowa.

Iowa gained one first down over its first three drives of the game against Northwestern with starter Spencer Petras leading the way. But on Padilla’s first drive — the Hawkeyes’ fourth of the game — Iowa found the end zone. Padilla completed 3-of-4 passes for 45 yards on a six-play scoring drive that ended in a 13-yard touchdown run by running back Tyler Goodson. Over its previous 30 drives before that touchdown, Iowa had 14 points, 27 first downs, five interceptions, one lost fumble, four turnovers on downs, one missed field goal, and 15 punts. Petras was 2-of-4 throwing for four yards before exiting the game.

It’s unclear if Petras was benched or left the game with injury. Petras hurt his shoulder against Wisconsin last week. The Hawkeyes lead the Wildcats, 7-0, with 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter.