Iowa women’s basketball wins exhibition against Truman State

The Hawkeyes dominated Truman State, 102-32, in an exhibition match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots outside the three-point line during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Truman State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs 102-32. Clark shot 4-8 from outside the arc.

After 515 days, 4,700 fans filled Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch No.9 Iowa women’s basketball defeat Division II Truman State in an exhibition Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 102-32.

“It was pretty awesome,” sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark said. “I was a little more nervous than usual, but Carver is definitely electric. So, to see that amount of fans shows the excitement and the buzz around the team this year.”

Iowa shot 57 percent from the floor, 46 percent from three, 69 percent from the free throw line. The Hakweyes also tallied eight steals and forced 15 turnovers.

Clark led the charge for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year garnered multiple preseason honors, including conference player of the year and first-team All-America.

Junior forward McKenna Warnock also finished in double-digits with 18 points, shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Finally, Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach found her stride, totaling nine points and three assists in her first showing as a Hawkeye.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa’s defensive woes seemed to be answered against Truman State. Iowa only allowed 32 points and forced the Bulldogs to shoot 15 percent from the floor and eight percent from beyond the arc.

Iowa also outrebounded Truman State, 60-31.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Freshman center Addison O’Grady made her presence known on the court Thursday as she finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes. The freshman from Colorado shot 9-of-12 from the field.

With the loss of center Sharon Goodman because of a torn ACL, O’Grady can step up and fill the void as a backup center behind starter Monika Czinano.

“She brings 6-foot-4, which we don’t have,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “She’s got a soft touch as you can see she runs the floor very well, she was a high school volleyball player so you can see some of those skills out there.”

UP NEXT

Iowa will officially open its season on Nov. 9 against New Hampshire at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The match will be streamed on BTN+.