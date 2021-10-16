Live updates: No. 2 Iowa football team hosts Purdue in Homecoming matchup

The Hawkeyes have lost three of their last four games against the Boilermakers.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson finds room to run during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The No. 2 Iowa football team has a chance for some revenge.

The Hawkeyes lost in West Lafayette to kick off the 2020 season — Iowa’s third loss in its last four games against the Boilermakers. That loss to Purdue was the first half of Iowa’s 0-2 start to last season. Since then, the Hawkeyes have won 12 games in a row. Iowa (6-0) has a chance to get back at Purdue (3-2) on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in front of a sold-out Homecoming crowd. The Hawkeyes are hoping to head into their bye week next week at 7-0.

DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Football Reporter Chris Werner are in the press box to cover the game. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:36 p.m. and will air on ABC.

Pregame — Iowa’s starting offensive line in warmups, from left to right, is as follows: Mason Richman, Kyler Schott, Tyler Linderbaum, Connor Colby, and Nick DeJong.

Colby left last week’s game with an injury after the second series. Junior offensive lineman Cody Ince, who usually sees snaps at guard, is not in uniform for today’s game. Beau Stephens took second-team reps at left guard in Ince’s absence.

Josiah Miamen took second-team reps at tight end for Luke Lachey. Chris Reames took reps at right defense end for Deontae Craig in warmups.

Coin toss — Iowa won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Hawkeyes will start with the ball, going into the wind.

Pregame — Ince and Lachey have been ruled out for the game.

13:07 1Q — Iowa’s first drive had its ups and downs. The first offensive play of the game was a 38-yard pass from Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras to freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson. But three plays later, Petras targeted wide receiver Nico Ragaini over the middle, and the ball was tipped up into the air and intercepted. Purdue takes over at its own 30-yard line.

10:31 1Q — Purdue gained 25 yards on seven plays, but Iowa defensive back Dane Belton broke up a pass on third down to force a Boilermaker punt.

3:38 1Q — Purdue capped off a 10-play, 67-yard drive with a six-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Aidan O’Connell. All three of the Boilermakers’ plays from inside the 10-yard line turned out to be quarterback runs, all from different quarterbacks. Purdue rotated between three quarterbacks on the drive. Purdue leads Iowa, 7-0.

10:58 2Q — Iowa’s third offensive drive of the game was going well … until it wasn’t. One play after Petras threw a pass that was nearly intercepted (and could have been returned for a touchdown), Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak missed a 25-yard field goal. Iowa couldn’t come up with points on a 17-play drive. Purdue still leads, 7-0.

8:31 2Q — A 60-yard reception by Purdue wide receiver David Bell put the Boilermakers in the red zone, but Purdue responded with a missed short field goal of its own to keep this a 7-0 game. Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins dove to tackle Bell on his long reception and then left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. The Hawkeyes are already without Riley Moss — their other starting cornerback.

UPDATE: Hankins had a short stint in the injury tent, but is now being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

3:20 1Q — We have a tie game. Iowa’s nine-play, 80-yard drive ended in Ivory Kelly-Martin’s first rushing touchdown since 2018. A 22-yard reception by tight end Sam LaPorta and a 32-yard run by running back Tyler Goodson helped spark the drive. The game is tied at 7-7 with a few minute remaining before halftime.

3:20 2Q — Hankins is back in the game.

:19 2Q — Purdue took the lead right before halftime. the Boilermakers finished a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass from O’Connell to TJ Sheffield on a pick play near the end zone.

Halftime — Iowa kick returner Charlie Jones took a return out near midfield with 10 seconds remaining in the half, but that didn’t turn into anything offensively. Purdue leads Iowa, 14-7, at halftime.

11:07 3Q — Purdue takes a 10-point lead on a 31-yard field goal to wrap up an eight-play, 66-yard drive to start the second half. A 47-yard bomb to Bell helped move the ball downfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the game.