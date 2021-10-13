Iowa volleyball swept by Illinois

The Hawkeyes lost their ninth consecutive match Wednesday night in Champaign.

Iowa right side Courtney Buzzerio spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Iowa and Illinois at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes with a score of 3-2.

Iowa volleyball’s quest for its first Big Ten win of the season continues to be an uphill battle.

The Hawkeyes were swept by Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois, extending their losing streak to nine consecutive matches. Iowa has been swept in five straight games as its offensive struggles continue.

Iowa is now 2-15 overall and 0-7 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes posted a hit percentage of .099 and had zero players with double-digit kills.

Senior outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with nine kills — an improvement from her last match against Purdue, when she only registered three.

Unlike their first matchup with the Illini Sept. 22 at Xtream Arena, the Hawkeyes kept Illini outside hitters Megan Cooney and Raina Terry in check.

Cooney and Terry were both held to single-digit kills on the evening, struggling to perform offensively.

But Cooney and Terry got hot at the right time, as the Hawkeyes raced to an 11-4 lead in the third set of the match. The duo helped the Illini on a 7-0 run, tying the set at 11.

After the Illini tied the final set, the Hawkeyes made crucial errors, allowing the Illini to take the match. Iowa finished the match with 22 attack errors, doubling Illinois’s total.

BIG PICTURE

Inconsistency has defined the 2021 Hawkeye volleyball team, as the Hawkeyes struggle to find balance on both ends of the floor. Iowa could not execute the block against Illinois, getting outblocked, 10-2.5.

Finding consistency on the block is key for the Hawkeyes to win more sets, and possibly their first Big Ten match of the season.

UP NEXT

Iowa will face Northwestern on Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

The Wildcats were swept by No. 12 Minnesota Wednesday night, leaving Northwestern with a record of 7-11 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play.

The Wildcats boast a strong offensive attack, led by junior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara. She leads Northwestern with 273 kills on the 2021 campaign.