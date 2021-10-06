Phil Parker, Hawkeye secondary ready for Penn State

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker waits for questions from the media during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is not a fan of turnover chains.

The 58-year-old coach is in his 10th season at the helm of the Hawkeyes’ defense and has seen how players’ personalities have changed over the years.

“Things changed over the last 30-40 years in the game of football,” Parker said in a Zoom meeting with reporters Wednesday. “Of honor, of respect, and I just wish our guys would enjoy it with themselves and be happy for each other.”

But Parker’s defense would put a turnover chain to good use, as the Hawkeyes have accumulated 16 turnovers throughout five games — topping the national leaderboard.

Iowa is also second in Division I with three defensive touchdowns, trailing only Big Ten rival Ohio State. Currently, the Hawkeyes allow just 271.4 yards per game. Parker said the 2021 Hawkeye defense draws comparisons to the 2015 Iowa team — one that remained undefeated until the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan State.

“When you have a defense like this, and I’ve had a couple where at the halfway point of the season where you’re 5-0, you can see the connection, the bond not only between the defensive unit, but you can see the bond between the team and the coaches,” Parker said. “… I see that in the 2015 team, we had it. I thought the kids were really enjoying themselves, and I guess I would say they respect each other for what they do and the time they put in.”

Of the Hawkeyes’ 16 turnovers, 12 have been interceptions by the Hawkeye secondary.

Senior cornerback Riley Moss leads the Hawkeyes with three interceptions (including two touchdown returns). Junior cash Dane Belton and senior cornerback Matt Hankins have amassed two each.

Second-string defensive players have also added to the interception total, as junior Terry Roberts and sophomore Quinn Schulte both have one.

“We expect and hold high standards for all our guys who get on the field,” Parker said. “We rep pretty evenly with the first group and the second group, so when we put guys in we expect to plug them in, and the team is expected to play at that next level.”

Still, Parker sees some need for improvement in Iowa’s secondary.

“I think we need to tackle better,” Parker said. “I think our communication can always be better. It’s always improving every week, so every time they get to another level, I’m asking them to get to another level. So, it’s never going to stop for those guys until they walk out of here.”

The Hawkeye defense is going up against an experienced Penn State quarterback this weekend: fifth-year senior Sean Clifford.

Clifford is in his third year starting for the Nittany Lions as the 23-year-old QB has appeared in 25 games at Penn State.

But the Hawkeyes have experience benching experienced quarterbacks, including Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr, Kent State’s Dustin Crum, and Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa.

“I don’t think that’s a stat we keep, but I know our kids enjoy the challenge when we’re facing a good quarterback,” Parker said. “They know they’re going to be challenged in the back end… and I’m happy that they play at a high level, that’s for sure.”

No. 3 Iowa will face off against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The contest will be aired live on FOX.