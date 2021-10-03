Iowa volleyball swept by Michigan

Iowa outside hitter Addie VanderWeide sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Michigan defeated Iowa 3-0.

Iowa volleyball was swept for the third consecutive match Saturday night. The Hawkeyes fell, 3-0, to Michigan to drop to 0-4 in Big Ten Conference play and 2-12 overall. Iowa has lost its last six matches.

Outside hitter Addie VanderWeide led the Hawkeyes in kills for the second-straight game. The freshman from Ada, Michigan, racked up 14 kills in Iowa’s loss Michigan State Friday and 11 versus Michigan Saturday. VanderWeide also recorded seven digs in the Hawkeyes’ matchup with the Wolverines.

Despite Vanderweide’s efforts, the Hawkeyes proved to be their own worst enemy Saturday, registering seven service errors.

“Keeping the ball in play is really key,” senior outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio said. “I think we had too many unforced errors. Our serving, especially in the first set, was not too hot. We were able to make adjustments in the second and third to improve during the match, but we need to be better.”

Iowa struggled to find consistency on offense Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, hitting .143 from the floor. Hawkeye setters Bailey Ortega and Jenna Splitt failed to consistently set up Iowa’s attackers, finishing the match with 26 assists combined.

Iowa did, however, find some success in slowing Michigan’s All-American outside hitter Paige Jones. The New Bremen, Ohioan, produced just four kills in three sets of action.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa’s 0-4 Big Ten and 2-12 overall records situate the Hawkeyes at the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

The Hawkeyes have only played one ranked Big Ten opponent this season. Iowa was swept by now-No. 12 Nebraska Sept. 25.

SENIOR SPARKPLUG

Senior Hannah Clayton is an action-oriented and vocal leader for Iowa volleyball. The energy she brings to the floor and the bench is a difference-maker for the Hawkeyes

“If you ask anyone on our team who our vocal leader and who is a lead-by-example type of player, the same name will come up, and that name is Hannah Clayton,” Hawkeye head coach Vicki Brown said. “The team thrives on her energy, and her impact is felt whether she’s on the floor or not.”

Clayton finished Saturday’s Iowa-Michigan game with five kills and three blocks.

UP NEXT

Iowa will travel to Wisconsin Wednesday to face the fifth-ranked Badgers. Wisconsin is 10-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

The Badgers are led by four-time All-American Dana Rettke. The Riverside, Illinoisan, has already accumulated 133 kills this season. In 2019-20, she was named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year.

In their most recent meeting, the Badgers swept the Hawkeyes.

The match will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and air live on the Big Ten Network.