AAUP, COGS question legal standing of prohibition on instructors requiring masks in class

Two organizations representing University of Iowa instructors sent an email to UI President Barbara Wilson and other administration Sunday evening accusing the UI of being in violation of Iowa law with its policy that prevents instructors from requiring people in classrooms and personal offices to wear a mask.

The email, signed by UI American Association of University Professors President Loren Glass and Campaign to Organize Graduate Students President Hadley Galbraith, cites the statute in Iowa law that outlines rights for public employees.

Iowa Code Chapter 20, section 8, subsection 3, says public employees have the right to engage in “mutual aid or protection insofar as any such activity is not prohibited by this chapter or any other law of the state.”

The union presidents said that portion of the law gives instructors the right to require mask wearing in classrooms.

“We have consulted a lawyer, who advises us that faculty, graduate instructors, and staff are public employees who have rights under Chapter 20,” the email said. “…Accordingly, we believe that faculty, graduate instructors, and staff have the right to require masking in their classrooms and personal offices for the purpose of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our colleagues and coworkers represented by AAUP and COGS.”

UI policy directs that instructors can’t require that students wear a face covering in the classroom or in office hours. The UI strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask in classroom settings, and instructors are allowed to emphasize that encouragement in class, but they can’t require or provide incentives for mask wearing, according to a 2021 FAQ for instructors.

The UI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

The email said Glass and Galbraith plan to inform their organizations’ members that they have this right, challenging UI and state Board of Regents policy.

“We therefore ask that you consult legal counsel and explain why the university has put into place measures that violate public employee rights under Iowa Code Chapter 20,” the email says.