Iowa football team remains No. 5 in Week 4 AP poll

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson answers questions from Big Ten Network sideline reporter Cole Harvey after a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz joked during a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network that after his team’s relatively sloppy 30-7 win over Kent State on Saturday that the Hawkeyes might drop in the polls.

Well, that didn’t happen.

The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the Week 4 Associated Press poll, the same spot they were in last week. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, followed by Georgia, Oregon, and Oklahoma to round out the top five. Penn State (No. 6) and Ohio State (No. 10) are other Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10. Below is the full Week 4 poll.