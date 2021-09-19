Iowa football team remains No. 5 in Week 4 AP poll
The Hawkeyes are still the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team.
September 19, 2021
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz joked during a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network that after his team’s relatively sloppy 30-7 win over Kent State on Saturday that the Hawkeyes might drop in the polls.
Well, that didn’t happen.
The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the Week 4 Associated Press poll, the same spot they were in last week. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, followed by Georgia, Oregon, and Oklahoma to round out the top five. Penn State (No. 6) and Ohio State (No. 10) are other Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10. Below is the full Week 4 poll.
New @AP_Top25 poll:
1-Bama
2-Georgia
3-Oregon
4-OU
5-Iowa
6-Penn St
7-A&M
8-Cincinnati
9-Clemson
10-Ohio St
11-Florida
12-Notre Dame
13-Ole Miss
14-Iowa St
15-BYU
16-Arkansas
17-Coastal
18-Wisconsin
19-Michigan
20-Michigan St
21-UNC
22-Fresno St
23-Auburn
24-UCLA
25-Kansas St
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 19, 2021
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...