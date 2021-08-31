Iowa women’s golf prepared for fall season

The Hawkeyes’ three-tournament fall slate begins Sept. 13 at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Last fall, the University of Iowa women’s golf team returned to campus and resumed organized practices. The Hawkeyes weren’t, however, preparing to play in any fall tournaments.

At the time, the Big Ten Conference had postponed all its fall sports seasons to the spring because of COVID-19. So, Iowa wasn’t allowed to compete in any fall tournaments.

This year, the Hawkeyes will play their regular slate of fall tournaments, beginning with the Dick McGuire Invitational Sept. 13.

“[The fall schedule] is so nice,” Hawkeye head coach Megan Menzel said. “It just feels more normal for all of us to just settle into a routine. So, we’re really excited about that and eager to definitely get to compete earlier.”

Many of Menzel’s Hawkeyes competed in various tournaments as individuals over the summer to keep their games sharp. Menzel believes the hard work her team put in during the offseason could pay dividends on the course this year.

“I have a lot of belief in them, and I think they’re very hungry,” Menzel said. “I think they did a great job this summer staying in contact and talking about our goals and having them in the front of our minds. I think it’s helped everything just kind of fall into place as we’ve gotten started this year.”

Iowa will also play the Badger Fall Invitational Sept. 19-21 and the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Golf Invitational Oct. 22-24 in addition to the Dick McGuire Invitational.

Before last year, the Hawkeyes had played in the New Mexico-hosted invitational for three-straight seasons.

Menzel played golf collegiately at New Mexico from 1993-97. During her time in Albuquerque, Menzel earned All-America honors twice.

“It always is fun for me,” Menzel said of returning to New Mexico. “You just love to go to the place that you went to school. I love that golf course. They’ve hosted a lot of big events in college golf. I’m excited for these guys to all get to see it and compete there. I think it sets up really well for our team and their strengths.”

Junior Morgan Goldstein, who posted three top-10 finishes in the eight events the Hawkeyes played last spring, began her collegiate career at New Mexico before she transferred to Iowa. Like Menzel, Goldstein is excited to return to her roots in Land of Enchantment.

“I’m excited to get back to the grounds there and beat my score from [two years ago] and compete with the team again,” Goldstein said. “We haven’t had a fall season in a while. I’m ready to get back on top of it.”

Goldstein tied for 63rd individually at the 2019 Dick McGuire Invitational, firing rounds of 74, 77, and 77 on the tournament. The Hawkeyes finished the event 38-over-par — good for 13th place in a 15-team field.

The Hawkeyes’ highest finish at the Dick McGuire Invitational came in 2017, when they placed seventh out of 18 teams.

Iowa will kick off its spring season Jan. 30 at the Big Ten Match Play in Palm Harbor, Florida.