Rep. Ras Smith announces bid for governor

State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, announced his candidacy for the Iowa gubernatorial election in 2022 Tuesday morning.

Smith is the first to declare his campaign for governor. Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Republican incumbent, has yet to announce her candidacy for a second term.

In a press release from his campaign, Smith promised to serve all Iowans.

Smith’s political ad, “Shoes We Wear,” said that since Smith has served communities for his entire adult life, he is qualified to expand that to the rest of the state including the diverse population of Iowans that live in it.

Smith ran for a state representative seat in 2016 for district 62 and was sworn into office in 2017. Smith is a ranking member of the House Education Committee and the founder of the Legislative Black Caucus.

“[Smith] experienced racism and prejudice, but over and over again, he also experienced teachers and coaches and Iowans standing up for him. The Iowa he knows and loves is one where communities take care of each other,” a press release from Smith’s campaign for governor said.

Reynolds has been working in government since the early 90s. She was sworn to the office of governor in 2017 after former Gov. Terry Branstad stepped down. Reynolds won reelection in 2018.