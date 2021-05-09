Iowa track and field records 11 career bests at Wisconsin Big Ten Invite

The Hawkeyes competed in their final outdoor meet before the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Iowa Weight Thrower Tyler Lienau winds up to throw. Lienau finished second with his best throw on the day going 20.68 meters at the Hawkeye B1G Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021.

The Iowa track and field team had one all-time top 10 performance, along with 11 career bests, at the Wisconsin Big Ten Invite on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.

In the hammer throw, Tyler Lienau finished sixth with a career-best throw of 60.81 meters, which put him at seventh best all-time in program history. Jordan Hawkins was behind him in eighth place with a career-best 57.92 meters.

Allison Wahrman finished third in the hammer for the women with a throw of 59.18 meters.

In the men’s discus throw, all four Hawkeyes competing had had career bests, and they were led by Jordan Johnson. With a throw of 57.77 meters, Johnson finished third. Lienau earned his second career-best of the day with a throw of 55.04 meters to give him fourth. Dawson Ellingson, with a throw of 52.59 meters, finished fifth. Hawkins finished seventh with a throw of 50.95 meters.

Serena Brown earned the silver medal on the women’s side with a throw of 57.25 meters. With a career-best mark of 51.13 meters, Kat Moody finished fifth.

In the shot put, Moody recorded a second-place finish with a throw of 15.94 meters.

For the men, Elijah Barnes got the bronze with a throw of 18.40 meters. Ellingson earned his second career-best of the day with a throw of 17.74 meters, which gave him fifth.

Zack Pluff won the high jump by recording a career-best of 2.10 meters. Cole Moeller finished second at 2.05 meters.

Dallyssa Huggins won on the women’s side by recording a jump of 1.70 meters. Maria Gorham got second with a jump of 1.65 meters.

Karina Joyner got the win in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.23. Katie Petersen finished directly behind her with a time of 14.32, which is a career best.

With a season’s best time of 47.75, Julien Gillum got the gold in the 400 meters. DeJuan Frye finished second with a time of 48.31. Nolan Kembel and Josh Andrews rounded out the top four with times of 48.52 and 49.45, respectively.

Gabby Skopec earned the bronze medal in the 1500 meters, finishing with a time of 4:41.05.

In the 800 meters, Jason Hoffman got first with a time of 1:51.71. In the spot behind him was Armando Bryson, who finished with a time of 1:52.53.

On the women’s side, Lindsay Welker finished with a time of 2:18.81, giving her second.

Drake Woody won the 400 hurdles with a career-best mark of 53.07.

In the men’s 200 meters, Frye won with a time of 22.36. Evan Shuster finished right behind him at 23.21.

Iowa will compete at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Champaign, Illinois, from May 14-16.