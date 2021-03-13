Watch: Joe Wieskamp rejects shot attempt late in Iowa’s quarterfinals victory

The junior guard sent D’Mitrik Trice’s shot flying with only seconds remaining in Friday’s Hawkeye win.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp attempts to shoot a basket during the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals against Wisconsin on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 62-57. No. 3 Iowa will go on to play No. 2 Illinois tomorrow afternoon in the semifinals.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team blocked a season-high 10 shots in its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals victory over Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday night.

The 10th one may be the most memorable.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp blocked D’Mitrik Trice’s shot with 20 seconds remaining to seal Iowa’s 62-57 victory. Watch the video of the play below: