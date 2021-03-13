Watch: Joe Wieskamp rejects shot attempt late in Iowa’s quarterfinals victory
The junior guard sent D’Mitrik Trice’s shot flying with only seconds remaining in Friday’s Hawkeye win.
March 13, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team blocked a season-high 10 shots in its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals victory over Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday night.
The 10th one may be the most memorable.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp blocked D’Mitrik Trice’s shot with 20 seconds remaining to seal Iowa’s 62-57 victory. Watch the video of the play below:
Wieskamp said it’s winning time. 💪
This @IowaHoops effort + celebration is the epitome of #WinWithPurpose.
📍 @TIAA pic.twitter.com/BX8wnpBfZY
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 13, 2021
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan.