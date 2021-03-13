Report: Iowa football expected to hire Ladell Betts as new running backs coach

Betts will replace Derrick Foster, who left Iowa for a job with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

– -Text: PC photo by Danny Wilcox Frazier –10/20/01– Iowa’s Ladell Betts flys past the arm of Indiana defender Dominique Smith during Iowa’s 42-28 win over Indiana at Kinnich. Betts and Iowa’s offense exploaded to lift the Hawkeyes to victory. Title Iowa Football Betts

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Iowa football is expected to add former Hawkeye Ladell Betts to its coaching staff following the departure of Derrick Foster.

Betts will take over Foster’s running backs coaching position. Foster left Iowa in February for a job with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

The University of Iowa did not confirm Thamel’s report Saturday.

Betts played running back at Iowa under head coach Kirk Ferentz from 1999 to 2001. On 831 collegiate carries, Betts gained 3,686 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. Betts currently sits at No. 2 on Iowa’s all-time rushing list behind No. 1 Sedrick Shaw.

In nine NFL seasons, Betts rushed for over 3,000 yards.

Thamel also recently reported that George Barnett would be replacing Tim Polasek — who left Iowa to become Wyoming’s offensive coordinator — as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach.