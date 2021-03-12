Marshall’s career night propels Iowa to Big Ten Tournament semifinal berth

The sophomore guard made a career-high seven 3-pointers on her way to scoring a career-best 27 points.

Iowa Guard Gabbie Marshall (24) takes a shot during a quarterfinal game of the Big 10 women’s basketball tournament. Iowa, ranked No. 6, took on No. 3 seeded Rutgers in Indianapolis at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday night. (Kate Heston/The Daily iowan

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Gabbie Marshall owned the 3-point line at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday night, as she made a career-high seven 3-pointers, dropping 27 points in No. 6 seed Iowa’s 73-62 upset win over No. 3 seed Rutgers.

Marshall’s seven 3-pointers are the most any Hawkeye has made in a single game of the Big Ten Tournament and the third-most any player has made in a single game in the event’s 28-year history.

Marshall scored Iowa’s first points of the night with a made 3-point field goal less than two minutes into the game. Her second trifecta came during the final minute of the opening period.

Then, Marshall exploded, pouring in four second-quarter treys — two of which came in a 34-second span.

Marshall said that she was little bit off Wednesday night against Purdue, and that Rutgers’ press gave her some opportunities she didn’t get in Iowa’s first Big Ten Tournament game.

“Since they were pressing, we were doing a good job of breaking that in the beginning,” Marshall said. “I think that led to more open shots.”

Postgame, head coach Lisa Bluder also offered up some insight on Marshall’s big night.

“She had some good looks,” Bluder said. “And when you give her those good looks, she’s money. I mean she’s shot the ball well for us all year, but this is at a little bit of a different level today. But she had some great looks and her teammates found her and that’s what you want. I think when somebody has the hot hand, you hunt for them, you find them in those situations, and I thought our team did a really nice job of locating her and getting her the ball.”

Marshall said she played a couple games in high school where she made eight 3-pointers, but that she had never been as hot as she was Thursday in a high-stakes Big Ten Tournament-like game.

With Marshall shooting the ball so proficiently, Iowa only needed four players to get in the scoring column to win the game. Freshman point guard Caitlin Clark, junior center Monika Czinano, sophomore McKenna Warnock, and Marshall were the only Hawkeyes that scored Thursday evening.

“We always knew we were going to get contributions from other people though,” Bluder said. “Yes, people talk about Monika and Caitlin and deservedly so, but we’ve had weapons from so many different people. When we win, it’s usually not just two people in double-figures. When we win there are usually multiple people in double-figures.”

The 2021 Big Ten quarterfinals did not mark the first time Marshall performed well against Rutgers. In March 2019, Marshall hit six 3-pointers and dropped 22 points on the Scarlet Knights.

“I kind of just like the challenge,” Marshall said. “We always know it’s going to be a hard-fought battle against Rutgers. It’s going to be physical, and I step up to the challenge every time we play them.”

Marshall did cool off a bit in the second half of Thursday’s game, producing just five points combined in periods three and four.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was also hit in the face less than two minutes into the second half. She briefly exited the game and returned about five minutes later.

“I had gotten an o-board from a missed layup, and I got a finger right in my eye,” Marshall said. “So, not a concussion. It just stung a little bit.”

Marshall and Iowa take on seventh-seeded Michigan State Friday in the semifinals at approximately 3:30 p.m. on FS2.