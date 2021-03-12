Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp active for Friday’s matchup with Wisconsin

Per an Iowa men’s basketball spokesman, junior guard Joe Wieskamp will play in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Wisconsin Friday night.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp takes a shot during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Wieskamp sustained an ankle injury in a previous contest with the Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 7. In that game, the Muscatine, Iowa, native exited the contest with 8:16 remaining in the first half and did not return.

While Wieskamp did not return to the court, he did return to Iowa’s bench in the second half sporting a walking boot.

Wieskamp had scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor prior to his injury.

On Tuesday, Wieskamp was named to the Big Ten’s all-conference second team by both the coaches and media.

During the regular season, Wieskamp averaged 15 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Friday’s Iowa-Wisconsin game is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m.

