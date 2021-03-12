By the numbers: Iowa women’s basketball heading into the Big Ten Semifinals

Here are a look at some numbers the Hawkeyes have had in the past two games.

Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder yells from the sideline during a second round game of the Big 10 women’s basketball tournament. Iowa, ranked #6, took on #11 Purdue in Indianapolis at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes beat the Boilermakers, 83-72, advancing the Hawks to take on Rutgers Thursday night in the Big 10 quarterfinals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball defeated Rutgers, 73-62, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to advance to the semifinals.

No. 6 seeded Iowa will take on No. 7 Michigan State Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. CST on FS2.

Here are some significant numbers for Iowa heading into its next game:

Four — Players that scored Thursday

Iowa did not need scoring help from many players against Rutgers, as freshman Caitlin Clark, sophomores Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock, and junior Monika Czinano were the only players that scored for the Hawkeyes.

Marshall led the team with 27 points. Clark had 21 points while Czinano had 20 points, and Warnock had five points.

Sophomore Kate Martin was the lone starter who didn’t score against Rutgers, and she only had two attempts from the field during the game. But she did collect seven rebounds.

Megan Meyer, a sophomore, and Sharon Goodman, a freshman, were the only two bench players to have a field goal attempt. They each had one attempt.

Iowa shot 53.7 percent from the field against Rutgers, which comparatively shot 38.8 percent.

58 — Points from Czinano during the tournament

The junior from Watertown, Minnesota, has made a significant impact in the post during the tournament. On Wednesday against Purdue, she had a career-high 38 points, and on Thursday she shot 10-of-15 from the field after playing 32 minutes.

In Iowa’s Dec. 12 game at Michigan State, Czinano had 24 points.

12 — Rebounds from Warnock Thursday

The sophomore from Marshall, Wisconsin, has only scored nine points during the tournament, but she came in clutch against Rutgers with her rebounding.

Playing almost 37 minutes, she got seven rebounds in the first half and five rebounds in the second half, which provided a defensive stand the Hawkeyes needed to starve off a hungry Scarlet Knights offense.

41 — Total assists through the two games

Head coach Lisa Bluder likes seeing her team share the ball, and the Hawkeyes have done that successfully throughout the tournament so far.

In Wednesday’s game, Clark led the team in that category with nine. She did so again Thursday by having 10 assists, which gave her a double-double.

Martin has also been having success with assists in the tournament, having seven Wednesday and six Thursday. On the season, she is averaging over four assists per game.

16 — Turnovers Thursday

The Hawkeyes lost in this category to the Scarlet Knights, as Rutgers gave up the ball four less times than the Hawkeyes.

Clark continued her bad habit of not controlling the ball because she accounted for five of those turnovers. Martin and Warnock both had three turnovers.

Iowa handled the ball better Wednesday as it had nine turnovers.

55.6 — Shooting percentage from the free throw line Thursday

The Hawkeyes only got to the free throw line nine times during Thursday’s game, and the two players that ended up there were Clark and Czinano.

Clark made all five of her attempts, but Czinano missed all four of hers. Rutgers got to the line 10 times but made four of it attempts. Iowa did get free throw line more often in its Wednesday game, as it shot 20-of-23 from the charity stripe during that game.