Rapid Recap: Iowa women’s basketball upsets Rutgers in Big Ten quarterfinals

Sixth-seeded Iowa defeated No. 3 seed Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, 73-62.

Iowa Guard Gabbie Marshall (24) takes a shot during a quarterfinal game of the Big 10 women’s basketball tournament. Iowa, ranked No. 6, took on No. 3 seeded Rutgers in Indianapolis at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS – In a rematch of New Years Eve at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — where the Hawkeyes won, 90-84 — sixth-seeded Iowa women’s basketball took on No. 3 seed Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In the third upset of the night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Iowa defeated Rutgers, 73-62.

In the first quarter, Rutgers struck first behind the 3-point line, but sophomore guard Gabbie Marshall sunk a shot from the perimeter to tie the game early at 3.

But while two Rutgers players were tied up at the other end of the court, freshman point guard Caitlin Clark threw it out of bounds, and Iowa was not able to capitalize on the two-player advantage. On Iowa’s next possession, junior center Monika Czinano strayed too long in the lane, earning a 3-second violation and turning the ball to the Scarlet Knights again.

The early bluffs didn’t phase Iowa, as it tied the game at seven at the 4:17 timeout in the first quarter.

At the 4:11 mark in the first quarter, Clark was tripped on the half-court mark, and stayed down on the floor for a couple seconds. She limped as she got up, but stayed in the game as Czinano completed a layup for the Hawkeyes to take the lead, 9-7. Less than a minute later, Clark got her first points of the game to extend Iowa’s lead, 11-7.

Iowa continued its dominance through the first quarter, completing a 10-0 run over three minutes. After the first quarter, Iowa led, 18-9.

Clark was double-teamed for most of the first, holding her to only 2 points in the first ten minutes.

But Clark opened the scoring in the second quarter, finding her way through a fray of Rutgers players in the paint for a layup. At the 7:49 timeout in the second quarter, Iowa led, 20-9.

Through the second quarter, Iowa went on a 13-2 run, extending its lead to 20 points, 36-16, at the 3:50 mark in the second quarter.

Rutgers was able to piece together a 7-0 run to end the half, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Iowa after 20 minutes.

At halftime, Iowa led, 39-25.

At the beginning of the second half, Rutgers was able to to cut its deficit to 10 points. But Iowa quickly added to its point total, bringing the score to 50-35 at the 4:45 mark in the third quarter.

Rutgers went on to score five straight points, and at the 3:52 timeout in the third quarter, Iowa led, 50-40.

While Iowa led, 56-44, Rutgers’ Diamond Johnson stole the ball from an unsuspecting Kate Martin at half court, and converted for a layup, to make the score 56-46, Iowa, at the 1:44 timeout in the third quarter.

At the buzzer of the third quarter, Martin attempted a layup, but missed the shot. With 10 minutes left to play, Iowa led by 11, 60-49.

Iowa was able to keep a 10-point lead on the Scarlet Knights until the 3:21 mark in the fourth quarter, when Rutgers hit a layup in transition to cut its deficit to eight points. At the timeout, Iowa led, 69-61.

With 2:07 left in the game, Czinano hit a layup to extend Iowa’s lead back to 10 points.

And the Hawkeyes held on for an 11-point lead, upsetting the No. 3 seeded Scarlet Knights, 73-62.

Iowa has less than 24 hours to prepare for seventh-seeded Michigan State in the semifinals on Friday. The game is set to tip off around 3:30 p.m. CST on FS2.

Indianapolis: Upset City

Three seeded upsets took place at Bankers Life Stadium on Thursday: No. 5 Northwestern defeated No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State defeated No. 2 Indiana, and No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 3 Rutgers.

No. 1 Maryland was the only top-four seeded team to survive the quarterfinals round, taking down No. 8 Nebraska

The semifinals matchups Friday starts with No. 1 Maryland against No. 5 Northwestern at 1 p.m. CST. No. 6 Iowa versus No. 7 Michigan State follows, 25 minutes after the conclusion of that game.

In Clark’s cold spell, Marshall gets hot

It was another uncharacteristic first half for Clark, as she had only seven points in the first half. But Marshall stepped up, sinking six 3-point shots and going 8-of-10 from the field for 22 points in the first half.

Marshall ended the night 10-of-15 from the field and 7-of-11 from the 3-point line for a career-high 27 points. She added on seven rebounds in 35 minutes on the court.

Despite the slow first half for Clark, she ended the night with her eighth double-double of the season, tacking on 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.