Marshall’s six 3-pointers help give Iowa women’s basketball a big halftime lead

The sophomore had 22 points in the first half.

Iowa Guard Gabbie Marshall (24) charges towards the basket during a quarterfinal game of the Big 10 women’s basketball tournament. Iowa, ranked No. 6, took on No. 3 seeded Rutgers in Indianapolis at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday night. (Kate Heston/The Daily iowan

INDIANAPOLIS — Sophomore Gabbie Marshall was on fire in the first half, as she had 22 points and made six 3-pointers, which helped Iowa to a 39-25 halftime lead. This ties her career-high in both categories.

She shot 8-of-10 from the floor in the first half..

Marshall made the first points for the Hawkeyes with a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game. She made her second 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, she made her first two 3-pointers less than one-and-a-half minutes apart. Her next two 3-pointers were made 34 seconds apart.



In the first quarter, Marshall had an impressive steal and made her way up court for a quick layup.

Also in the first half, Marshall had four rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore forward McKenna Warnock is leading the team in rebounds with seven. Freshman Caitlin Clark is leading the team with four assists.