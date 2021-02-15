Wieskamp named Big Ten Player of the Week

The junior guard averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game in Iowa’s last two contests.

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (10) is seen moments after a 3-point shot during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes in a close game, 89-85.

University of Iowa men’s basketball’s Joe Wieskamp has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, per the conference office.

The 6-foot-6, 212-pound guard averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game in Iowa’s last two contests – a 79-66 win over then-No. 25 Rutgers and a 88-58 pummeling of Michigan State.

During that two-game stretch, Wieskamp shot 59 percent from the floor and 71 percent from downtown.

In the Hawkeyes’ Feb. 10 game against Rutgers, the Muscatine, Iowa, native posted his third double-double of the season, bringing his career total up to seven. Wieskamp dropped a season-high 26 points and corralled 10 rebounds that night.

The junior also netted 21 points and seven rebounds against Michigan State Saturday.

Wieskamp’s last two performances have made him the first junior in University of Iowa men’s basketball history to amass more than 1,100 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers, 100 assists, and 75 steals.

No. 11 Iowa will hit the road for its next game, taking on No. 21 Wisconsin in Madison Thursday.