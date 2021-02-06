Iowa City mask mandate still in effect despite governor relaxing statewide restrictions

In a press release Saturday, Iowa City confirmed the city-wide mask mandate would still be in place after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the statewide mask requirement would be lifted.

A mask sits on the Irving B. Weber statue in front of Van Allen on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The US has seen a shortage of N95 surgical masks in the recent weeks due to coronavirus. The CDC currently recommends the use of facemarks be reserved for those who are sick or for those who are caring for the sick.

Iowa City’s mask order will remain in place despite the lifting of several statewide COVID-19 mitigation measures by Gov. Kim Reynolds starting Sunday.

The city said in a press release Saturday that the governor’s new public health proclamation — which removes the state’s partial mask mandate and eliminates restrictions on bars, restaurants, and other gatherings — does not affect the city’s local mask mandate.

“Residents should continue to wear masks in all public spaces within Iowa City in accordance with the City’s order,” the press release said.

In Iowa City, masks are required in any indoor setting, and outside in public settings if keeping a 6-foot social distance is not possible. Masks are also required on public transportation and private car services. The order is in place through May 31.

The city’s mask mandate is more strict than the requirement the governor is lifting on Sunday. The statewide order required that people wear a mask indoors if they had spent 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of non-household members.

Johnson County’s mask requirement was extended to Feb. 19 in January.