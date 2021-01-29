Monika Czinano engages in family rivalry ahead of Minnesota game

Iowa forward Monika Czinano looks to shoot during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 92-79.

Most of the time, Monika Czinano’s family group chats are civil.

But during the week of Iowa versus Minnesota women’s basketball, there is a significant change in the Watertown, Minnesota, native’s family.

“It’s kind of unbelievable at this point, my mom and dad have to break us up in family group chats,” the junior center said. “When we’re not playing Minnesota, it’s all supportive no matter what, but then the week comes around that I’m playing Minnesota and all of a sudden Maggie knows all my flaws… there’s a lot of trash talk, but it’s definitely out of that fun old sibling rivalry.”

Czinano’s younger sister, Maggie Czinano, is a 2021 women’s basketball commit for the University of Minnesota. The sisters will play on opposing Big Ten teams next year, during Czinano’s senior season.

Growing up 40 minutes from the University of Minnesota campus, Czinano spent her childhood around Gopher women’s basketball. She even had a childhood birthday party at Williams Arena — also known as “The Barn” — the home of Minnesota’s basketball teams.

“I’m really excited, Czinano said.” “I get to see my family. It’s just always fun being in Minnesota for me and being on their campus. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Along with her family, Czinano will also have her old mentor on the sidelines. Former Hawkeye and national player of the year Megan Gustafson is flying into Minneapolis to spend time with her former team as she has a break during her international season in Poland.

This will be Iowa’s second matchup against Minnesota this season. In Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 6, the Hawkeyes were down as much as 16 points against the Gophers, but staged a comeback to overtake Minnesota, 92-79.

“We had the victory, or the come-from-behind victory against Minnesota on our home court,” Bluder said. “We know that at Minnesota, they play better in ‘The Barn,’ and we have to be ready for that.”

Minnesota is 5-7 on the season and 4-6 in Big Ten play, with its most recent victory at home over Purdue.

Iowa – who is 9-4 on the season and 5-4 in the Big Ten – will look to bounce back from its 87-80 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to No. 23 Northwestern on Thursday. Czinano was a bright spot in the loss, going 17-of-19 from the field for 34 points and 11 rebounds.

But this weekend, Czinano will be challenged by Minnesota’s tall lineup. Part of her success against Northwestern on Thursday came by towering over her opponents, who couldn’t match up to Czinano’s 6-foot-3-inch frame.

“It’s definitely easier as a post when you’re playing against someone shorter than you,” Czinano said. “But again, this is the Big Ten, and everyone is on scholarship to play Division I basketball, so everybody’s good. But I’m not going to deny the fact that having a height difference does help. It really does.”

The Gophers starting center, Klarke Sconiers, stands at 6-feet-2-inches, making for a similar height matchup at the post. Minnesota’s lineup also features four players standing at 6-foot-3-inches, giving Czinano a challenge in Minneapolis.

The Hawkeyes and the Gophers tip off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and the game will be steamed on BTN+.