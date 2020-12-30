Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart will not return to Hawkeyes for sixth season

The line of scrimmage is seen during the second quarter of the Iowa v. Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Iowa defeated Illinois with a score of 35-21.

Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he will not return to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season.

The redshirt senior had the opportunity to suit up in the Black and Gold in 2021, but instead opted to pursue a professional career.

“I never thought I would ever be writing one of these, but here it is,” Banwart said on Twitter. “I have been living out my childhood dream these past five years and cannot believe how fast those years flew by. I will forever cherish the memories I have made with all of my teammates.

“I want to thank coach Kirk Ferentz for giving me the opportunity to play for the Hawks. I also want to thank coach Polasek, coach Brian Ferentz, and all the other coaches for developing me into the man I am today.

“Lastly, I want to thank my family for all of their love and support. Through the ups and downs, they were always there for me and none of this could have been possible without them. I will forever be a Hawkeye. Go Hawks!”

Banwart missed most of last season with an injury, but started at guard for Iowa this season. The Ottosen, Iowa, native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for his play.