Defensive end Chauncey Golston latest Hawkeye to declare for NFL draft

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston is the latest Hawkeye football player to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The senior announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will not be returning to Iowa for another season. Like other seniors, Golston had the opportunity to accept another year of eligibility because of a waiver the NCAA put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been blessed to have some of the greatest teammates I could ever ask for,” Golston said on Twitter. “They are my best friends, my guys for life. Thank you to all my teammates during my time at Iowa! Hawkeye nation will always be special to me and I am so thankful for being given the opportunity to play the sport I love in such a historic place. Now it’s time for me to embark on a lifelong dream!”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder also thanked Iowa head Kirk Ferentz, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell in his post.

A three-year starter at defensive end, Golston compiled 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss over his Hawkeye career. In 2020, Golston, a team captain, compiled 45 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks on his way to earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Another standout on the Iowa defensive line, All-American defensive tackle and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Daviyon Nixon, also declared for the draft on Wednesday. However, senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg announced Wednesday that he is returning to Iowa for another season. VanValkenburg was a second-team All-Big Ten selection for his play in 2020.