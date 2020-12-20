Iowa football team to play Missouri in the Music City Bowl

The Dec. 30 game in Tennessee will take place at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras leads a huddle during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

After starting the 2020 regular season 0-2 and following that up with a six-game winning streak, the Iowa football team is headed to Nashville, Tennessee, to play in the Music City Bowl.

The Hawkeyes will take on Missouri on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl. The game will take place at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“Congratulations to coach Kirk Ferentz and our football student-athletes and the entire staff, for a successful 2020 season and our invitation to the Music City Bowl,” Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said in a release. “Their success in winning six straight games is a tribute to their dedication to improving from week to week. The focus, togetherness, and willingness to adapt that they have displayed throughout the entire summer and fall has been remarkable. This opportunity to compete in the postseason once again is well deserved.

“We want to thank Scott Ramsey and the Music City Bowl for the invitation to participate and we look forward to our visit to Nashville. To Scott and his staff, we appreciate your commitment to college football and the bowl season during these challenging times.”

Roughly 14,000 fans will be permitted to attend the game.

Iowa lost to Purdue and Northwestern in the first two weeks of the Big Ten football season. Then the Hawkeyes rattled off six consecutive wins, five by double-digits, against conference opponents. To close out the regular season, Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 28-7, at a snowy Kinnick Stadium on Dec. 12.

Iowa’s scheduled game against Michigan as part of the Big Ten’s Champions Week was canceled because of a high number of positive tests within the Michigan football program.

The Hawkeyes moved up one spot to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday.

After losing five bowl games in a row, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game winning streak in bowls. Last season, Iowa toppled USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17. The team said Ferentz, 65, is asymptomatic and will remain home until Dec. 27.

Iowa’s last matchup with Missouri was in the 2010 Insight Bowl, which the Hawkeyes won 27-24.

The Tigers are 5-5 this season and lost two consecutive games to end the regular season. Missouri is scoring 26.7 points per game this season and allowing 32.3. Both those marks are in the bottom half of the FBS.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown for 2,366 yards, seven touchdown, and six interceptions this season. The team’s leading rusher, Larry Roundtree III, has 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Ferentz is holding a Zoom conference at 3:30 to discuss the bowl game. Follow @dipregame on Twitter for live updates.